Montana farmers and ranchers who voted for Trump to make America great again will now more likely have the opportunity to evolve into more foreclosures than the Great Depression because instead of being the financial genius he has tried to lie you into believing. Trump is really an economic dunce who has failed more times and to a much bigger extent than most financial failures in history, usually taking his own employees, friends and banks down with him. He's a bully, a liar, racist, draft dodger, a fraud who will not make America great, but more likely to make America grovel again.
Ron Moser,
Missoula