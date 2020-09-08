 Skip to main content
Trump is an instigator, not a leader

Trump is an instigator, not a leader

I don't know if Joe Biden will make a good President but I'm willing to take a chance on him because Donald Trump has been a disaster for this country. Trump has no clear policy other than to disrupt the nation and spit out juvenile taunts and insults at anyone who dares to question him. Rather than address legitimate social issues he creates a diversion by using the pulpit of the Oval Office to prod angry knuckleheads to duke it out in the streets in some kind of perverted fight club. This vile and divisive rhetoric is the only thing he brings to the table as an alternative to "the Washington swamp". But "lie, deny and insult" is neither sustainable nor productive policy.

If Donald Trump is trying to do anything other than create a race war it is unclear to me. This experiment of "alternative truth" in place of "insider politics" has not been the answer for us. It has simply taken us down an ancient and dark path that always ends in disaster for humanity.

Joe Biden is indeed "politics as usual" and I am sick and tired of it, but Donald Trump has not been the answer. Trump is an instigator, not a leader, and he is a serious threat to this country.

Jim Watts,

Missoula

