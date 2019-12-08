I know it is politically incorrect to question anyone’s religion but I have difficulty understanding the evangelical Christians such as Rick Perry, who has suggested that Donald trump is “God’s chosen one.” What sort of hypocrisy allows a devote Christian to support a man who flagrantly violates the basic tenants of Christian ethics and behaves contrary to practically all the Ten Commandments?
Donald Trump represents the antithesis of Christian morality. He lies incessantly, has committed adultery, has been involved in multiple business scams and treats others with contempt. In stark contrast to the “golden rule,” he is completely self-serving.
President Trump says he is a Christian but none of his actions bear him out. He is the epitome of a religious scam. If Donald Trump is indeed the chosen one, God must be very, very angry with us.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol Santa,
Marion