Trump is greatest threat to election

Donald Trump is desperate. It's painful to watch him angrily attack anyone and everyone while his own words come back to bite him, He is using tactics dictators use to influence public opinion and justify his rule, autocrats whom he openly admires and seeks to emulate.

1. Fearmongering: using lies, false images and video. 93% of protests have been peaceful.

2. Demanding "law and order" but not justice.

3. Spreading and using debunked conspiracy theories to label opponents.

4. Voter suppression, including intimidation, urging illegal voting and sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service.

5, Embracing white nationalist agendas and values. And what about support for Confederate monuments? I thought he didn't like losers.

Make no mistake, the greatest threat to a free and open election this November is Donald J. Trump himself.

Beth Thompson,

Missoula

