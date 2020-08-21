 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump is holding postal workers hostage

Trump is holding postal workers hostage

{{featured_button_text}}

The last time I checked, taking and holding hostages was illegal. Yet, Donald Trump has chosen to hold our postal workers hostage by denying them necessary funding and administrative support unless he gets his way regarding mail-in voting. These men and women, who are the heart and soul of our Postal Service, are dedicated, loyal, and hard working. Trump is denigrating these individuals and their service in an effort to manipulate the upcoming election in order to sway the results in his favor. This is just another perfidious and dangerous act perpetrated by a petulant child masquerading as president. As concerned citizens, we have an obligation to support our postal workers and their invaluable service to ensure a fair and honest election that will send Donald Trump the clear message that his reign of dishonesty, duplicity, and disingenuous behavior is over.

Tell Trump that the Postal Service is not one of his properties that can be bought and sold at the whim of an egocentric and dysfunctional poser.

Joseph B. Perine,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte ignores history
Letters

Gianforte ignores history

Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana HISTORY.…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News