Trump is holding postal workers hostage

The last time I checked, taking and holding hostages was illegal. Yet, Donald Trump has chosen to hold our postal workers hostage by denying them necessary funding and administrative support unless he gets his way regarding mail-in voting. These men and women, who are the heart and soul of our Postal Service, are dedicated, loyal, and hard working. Trump is denigrating these individuals and their service in an effort to manipulate the upcoming election in order to sway the results in his favor. This is just another perfidious and dangerous act perpetrated by a petulant child masquerading as president. As concerned citizens, we have an obligation to support our postal workers and their invaluable service to ensure a fair and honest election that will send Donald Trump the clear message that his reign of dishonesty, duplicity, and disingenuous behavior is over.