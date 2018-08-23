Dear Democrats ... If we take the House and the Senate in Nov., do not impeach Donald Trump. We must allow Trump and the Republican Party to steep in their fetid swamp for the full four-year term. Impeachment proceedings will inspire the Republican base to boil over, when what we desire is for the white nationalist movement to peter out. For now, stop obsessing on Trump's every utterance. He has become a broken record, repetitive and boring. Not one American has to obey him, because he is not legitimate. Without credibility, Trump is just another Harvey Weinstein.
Greg Leichner,
Seattle