 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump is no Republican

Trump is no Republican

{{featured_button_text}}

As a lifelong Republican at heart, I have no use for the cults of Donald Trump.

I served my country at the end of the Vietnam war era. Draft-dodging daddy’s boy president bone spurs ran from service, it seems. Mr. tough guy is no Republican. He and his cult are RINOS.

Divisiveness can only destroy much as it did in Europe in the 1940s. Neo-Nazis and the hate groups that have flourished the last four years are never degraded by this man or his supporters. I wonder what those young men in graves on the European continent might have to say since they gave their lives fighting power-grabbing despots.

It’s time to boot our president. Anybody but Donald Trump! I’m sick of the BS, we don’t need more of his.

Jim Vralsted,

St. Regis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
0
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed messages on face masks
Letters

Mixed messages on face masks

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but c…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News