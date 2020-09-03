Trump is no Republican

I served my country at the end of the Vietnam war era. Draft-dodging daddy’s boy president bone spurs ran from service, it seems. Mr. tough guy is no Republican. He and his cult are RINOS.

Divisiveness can only destroy much as it did in Europe in the 1940s. Neo-Nazis and the hate groups that have flourished the last four years are never degraded by this man or his supporters. I wonder what those young men in graves on the European continent might have to say since they gave their lives fighting power-grabbing despots.