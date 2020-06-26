Trump is not compassionate

Compassionate? For over three years I have been closely following Trump's speeches and tweets, waiting in vain for even one shred of compassion. Did Mr. Bergoust see compassion when Trump allowed immigrant infants and children to be taken from their parents by force and put in cages like animals? How is that anyone's idea of compassion? Or when neo-Nazis saluted like Hitler while insulting Jews in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Trump called them fine people? Or a few months ago when he denied coronavirus existed, calling it a Democratic hoax? Or yesterday when he claimed the virus is dying out even though it is actually increasing in 12 states and has killed over 117,000 fellow Americans so far? I could give many more examples but I guess some readers will still refuse to acknowledge facts even when staring them in the face. The Trump I have watched over the years has shown compassion for very few things: possibly his current wife (he has already abandoned two others), his children, and his re-election. Nothing more.