Trump is not the problem

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the 2016 election cycle, America's number one adversary increased its mass media information warfare against the USA. For instance, disseminating across targeted markets, extremely negative propaganda against the pro NATO candidate for the Presidency.

Putin's 2016 election intereferences, seemed acceptable to many in the privileged, undertaxed, wealth class in America.

Reportedly, in January, 2017, USA intelligence officers told the military, the White House, and new President, of overheard conversations about a new, deadly virus breakout in the most populous city in central China. Conversations wire tapped in November, also December, of 2016, by USA signal intelligence operations.

Responding to already prepared instructions about dealing with a pandemic, and advice from recognized authorities, the Trump government could have early on stopped all travelers from China. Instead, technically, the Trump government was the very last government to ban many travelers from China.

USA response to SARS CoV-2, and the COVID-19 pandemic, may be OK with the powerful, mutual protection alliance between the current USA wealth class, and GOP Senators.

However, our USA Constitution was framed to protect the people from the rich and powerful.