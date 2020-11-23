Trump is out of lies

I find it heartless and unconscionable that the leader of our nation deliberately blocks any attempt by the new administration to assist in the deadly pandemic gripping our nation.

Donald Trump’s merciless lies, theories and lawsuits have no verifiable facts and are wasting valuable time while causing more fear and panic. People are still getting sick and dying, medical facilities are exhausted, unemployment is on the rise and Trump is tweeting from his bunker or playing golf.

Our president is blatantly sacrificing human lives in exchange for his personal and political self-interests. I truly believe his executive privileges were excessively abused and he pushed the limits to cross that imaginary line between legality and criminality.

It is time that Trump and his Republican enablers be held accountable for these heinous acts against humanity. Trump's frivolous voter fraud lawsuits will soon be replaced with wrongful deaths, negligent homicide and endangerment of human lives. The executive privileges he hid behind are about to expire and he will become fair game for all 50 attorneys general, and the federal prosecutors are waiting and ready for a reckoning.

Terry Lopuch,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0