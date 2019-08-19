Regarding the recent spate of commentary and letters from all stripe of preservers of the American Way, deniers of practically everything and thinking of Woodstock 50, and the little parentheses of light that was that decade, I offer a few notions:
“... sooner or later the unification of the human race is bound to come, and if the world wishes to survive, there must be an end to racial conflict. For its maturity, the earth needs every drop of its blood.” —Pere Teilhard de Chardin, Anthrpologist and Jesuit.
Or, “I am interested in anything about revolt, disorder, chaos, especially activity that seems to have no meaning.” — Jim Morrison, Lizard King.
For me, I am sure: 1. My tattoo would read: “Unjust wars are predicated on false premises and profit,” and 2. Donald Trump is a sign of the ugliness within myself and you, dear reader.
Bill Shea,
Missoula