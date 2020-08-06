You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump is tough one to beat

Trump is tough one to beat

{{featured_button_text}}

TRUMP 2020

Factories home and humming, U. S. borders secure,

Trade deals. Promises made, promises kept.

In a rage, Nancy tore the page.

Russian Hoax — didn’t fly.

Next “Impeach the man.” Why?

A virus arrived from off shore.

Health experts advised: close

Ports, offices, schools and more.

Funds from the Feds. Mayors and Govs. in charge.

Attempts to safely get America back to work.

Then from Democrat led cities — ANTIFA at large.

Statues toppled, burning, looting, bullets, Police protection denied,

Our flag left in dirt.

Even children died.

“Blame Trump” was the call

But the man stands on his feet.

He has fought all.

TRUMP - A tough one to beat.

Agnes F. Rinehart.

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News