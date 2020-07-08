Trump is weakening country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We in this country should be terrified that in the office of the White House, we have a mentally ill man in charge of our nuclear code, our national security, our military men and women, our health and even our planet.

Daily he is destroying and weakening our country. His love affair with former KGB Putin really is scary. How much of our classified information has he given Putin?

Thirty seven psychiatrists have found that Donald Trump is a narcissistic sociopath; that means he has no compassion for others, and thinks only of himself. His denial of the COVID-19 danger has given the U.S. more cases and more deaths than anywhere else in the world. It seems he is trying to weaken us for a Russian takeover.

His sycophantic Senate follows blindly, like sheep. Is it all about the huge amounts of money his friends are getting from taxpayers, money that was supposed to go to small businesses?

The corruption of this administration boggles the mind, and with a mentally ill captain at the wheel, we are in big trouble.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0