Donald Trump is the worst person in the country. That’s “worst person.” Not worst president. Although he is.
All the felons in our prisons — thieves, murderers, rapists, pedophiles, jaywalkers — are less horrible than your “president’ in the Oval Office. Assuming he is there and not having “executive time”; watching TV, phoning his rich pals and eating Big Macs.
Vote Republican? You support a morally bankrupt party bereft of character. They’re spineless. It’s their fear of your support for this unqualified president that makes them unable to say “no” to even the most criminally insane stuff he puts forth.
While your common, mainstream felonious scum focuses his evil on one or two individuals at a time, your president destroys families by the hundreds, separating children from families at our southern border. Hundreds of kids are yet to be reunited and feared to remain orphans!
Trump’s trade wars have pushed record numbers of farmers into bankruptcies. Real bad times for those American families.
He’s responsible for almost 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico resulting from his withholding aid after the hurricane. That tops serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who comes off looking like a slacker with only 33 victims.
Trump. Your fault.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula