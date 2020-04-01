Trump isn't everyone's president

Donald Trump had a chance to be president of the United States. Electors said he had the votes to become president. He took an oath to honor, defend and protect the country and its Constitution. Since then he has failed to be president to all Americans. He chose to be a rabble-rouser to some rabid-rallying, red-hatted MAGAs.

Trump's fixation on his own emotional crutches has detoured him from being a president who cares and preserves a nation of peoples of varied ethnicities. America is a many-talented conglomerate of persons, each with worth and value. Trump recognizes no value unless there's a dollar sign. He would destroy the lives of whole ethnic groups for his insecurities.

He's an elected official who's never had a job. Never done daily upkeep of a home nor community. Knows nothing of responsibility. Has a history of shopping for wives among the Russians and assigned raising of his children to servants.

Trump doesn't pay his bills and was dismissed by creditors as unworthy. Little wonder. Collection officers at banks refer to such borrowers' heads in scatological terms.

He could have been president of the United States.

Herbert Myers,

Missoula

