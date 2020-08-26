Trump lacking in respect for military

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In their recent Missoulian column, Joan and Gary Carlson railed against Kamala Harris for her statement that 18- to 24-year olds are "stupid." Then, in a bizarre twist of logic, they stated that Harris is anti-military because most service members are within this age range.

The quote was out of context, as Harris was simply stating that college-age students don't always make the best decisions. Nevertheless, the Carlsons expressed concerns that "flippant" comments have a negative impact on our troops.

If the Carlsons are concerned about this issue, the should assess our president. I'm sure they would be aghast to learn that Donald Trump:

was essentially a draft-dodger during the Vietnam conflict.

denigrated John McCain because "I like people who were not captured."

belittled Gold Star parents whose Muslim son was killed in the Iraqi war.

boasts that he knows more about military affairs than generals, who he calls "dopes and babies."

has failed to to respond to Putin's offer of a bounty for killing our troops, other than to say, "it is a hoax."

As a Vietnam-era veteran, I am offended by Trump's lack of respect for our military and I hope the Carlsons are equally offended given their concern for our troops.