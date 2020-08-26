 Skip to main content
Trump lacking in respect for military

In their recent Missoulian column, Joan and Gary Carlson railed against Kamala Harris for her statement that 18- to 24-year olds are "stupid." Then, in a bizarre twist of logic, they stated that Harris is anti-military because most service members are within this age range.

The quote was out of context, as Harris was simply stating that college-age students don't always make the best decisions. Nevertheless, the Carlsons expressed concerns that "flippant" comments have a negative impact on our troops.

If the Carlsons are concerned about this issue, the should assess our president. I'm sure they would be aghast to learn that Donald Trump:

  • was essentially a draft-dodger during the Vietnam conflict.
  • denigrated John McCain because "I like people who were not captured."
  • belittled Gold Star parents whose Muslim son was killed in the Iraqi war.
  • boasts that he knows more about military affairs than generals, who he calls "dopes and babies."
  • has failed to to respond to Putin's offer of a bounty for killing our troops, other than to say, "it is a hoax."

As a Vietnam-era veteran, I am offended by Trump's lack of respect for our military and I hope the Carlsons are equally offended given their concern for our troops.

Jim Wahlberg,

Missoula

