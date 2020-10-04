At last Tuesday night’s debate, Trump took the dignity of our country and the office of the president to new lows. His conduct was the polar opposite Montana values —decency, respecting and helping neighbors regardless of contrary opinions, compassion, integrity and how about this one: Honesty.

Racism, hatred, refusal to abide by election results and self-obsession are NOT Montana values. I share the position former Montana Governor and Republican National Committee Chair Marc Racicot. The contents of a man or woman’s moral character to serve is more important than any other issue. Trump lacks any moral character, an important Montana value.

Likewise, we can’t in clear conscious elect people such as Daines, Gianaforte or Rosendale who support and mimic such conduct and have the audacity to do so while claiming they in some twisted way are supporting Montana values. These men are cut of the same cloth as trump and lack the moral character to, like Raciot, step forward renounce trumps behavior.

As a proud gun totin’, wood cuttin’, hunting and fishing Montanan, it’s time to say enough is enough, this has gone way beyond party affiliation, let’s restore some dignity, respect and bi-partisanship to our state and our country.

Andy Kulla,

Florence

