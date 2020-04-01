Trump leads by example with coronavirus relief

Anonymous sources close to the president say Donald Trump will re-purpose his New York City Trump Tower for hundreds of coronavirus patients — those waiting to be tested and those in need of hospital beds. In a show of leadership, Trump will provide most of the building rent-free to the NYC Health Department for the duration of the virus.

This development comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo begs for help to battle what he calls “a staggering number of infections and deaths.” To furnish the new hospital rooms in his Tower, Trump has ordered national manufacturers to ramp up the production of hospital beds, ventilators, masks and test kits at government expense. “We’re in a war,” he declared, “and this is how we do war.”

Trump will open his 58-floor mid-Manhattan skyscraper within two weeks, as soon as he voids contracts with the wealthy residents (including some of his own family) by presidential decree. “Once you find new homes, stay there like everyone else has to,” he advised them. Many hope that Trump’s willingness to step into the leadership role this virus demands will inspire others in his class to do similarly.

Just kidding — but I wish I weren't.

Frances Coover,

Missoula