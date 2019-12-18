I’ve lived for seven decades now and have always had an interest in politics. But I can never remember a time when the hate and vitriol were as pronounced as we are witnessing today.
Could it be that we have a leader who mocks the disabled, Gold Star families, our decorated servicemen and -women, women in general, and an absolutely harmless Swedish teenager whose only crime is wanting a planet to grow old on? All this while his fans cheer wildly.
He has defrauded people his whole life. Recently, he had to repay $25 million to those he defrauded through his fake university, along with $2 million from his fake charity. All while his fans cheer wildly.
These are not opinions, but facts.
Someone once said: “One-third of your people would kill another 1/3 while 1/3 watches.” It’s happened before. What 1/3 do you reside in?
Danny Lee,
Missoula