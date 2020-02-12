Trump leads scared, cowardly cult

The Rebublican-led Senate of the United States has set free an angry, untamed creature hell-bent on doing more and as much damage as is possible. This wild impostor of a human being, who has literally been told he can do no wrong, now has the go-ahead to do precisely just that.

Get out of his way or suffer the consequences: he'll throw you out, slander you and make sure you're known as the evil person that only he really is. He'll cut all the services meant to sustain the lives of Americans while making sure the water we drink and the air we breathe gets good and dirty. He'll violate the sacred lands of Native Americans to build a wall of divisiveness and hate decades after the Berlin Wall came down.

He 100% lacks empathy, sympathy and any sense of decency. while lying and bullying his way from behind a desk that, up to now, saw great men lead this country with the respect of the rest of this world.

Donald John Trump is the leader of a scared, cowardly cult of Republicans who worship the narcissistic ground he stumbles on. The damage he can do has just begun.

Susan Turmell,

Sugarloaf, California

