Re: Donald Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi (Dec. 17).
You Trumpers may feel the letter was justified and showcased your man's superior intellect. I and others know it shows how deranged the egomaniac has become. There was no need to show his insanity in an open letter on White House stationary, where all could review. It was like the worst tweet in history.
He knows he will be acquitted in the Senate. Most remaining Republican senators have lost their spine and have abandoned the Republican Party to become trumpers. T-party Republicans used to be gravely concerned with our national debt. No more, even though our national debt has skyrocketed after Trump gave our wealth to the rich.
Granted, Trump draws large crowds to his rallies. As did Mussolini and Hitler in the '30s. Unfortunately, too few saw through the smoke and mirrors.
I ask you to clean your spectacles.
Daren Moog,
Helena