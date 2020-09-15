 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump lied, didn't lead

Trump lied, didn't lead

{{featured_button_text}}

So we now learn, through his own spoken words, that very early on President Trump knew this virus was very deadly and easily spread, yet he chose to do little or nothing. Rather than doing his job, taking action to prepare for the epidemic, unifying the country and protecting our people, he hindered the response of the U.S. government.

Had he shown the leadership shown by other world leaders and encouraged us all to follow the advice of epidemiologists and other scientists, Republican governors and many other Trump supporters would have followed suit. Had there been a well-thought-out national plan with state and local leaders all on the same page, the curve would have been flattened sooner. Small businesses could have safely reopened, and we could get back to work sooner. Our economy measured by all economic factors, not just the stock market, would be recovering sooner. We would have fewer doubts and fears about sending our children back to school.

But President Trump did not lead. He lied and lied, and obstructed and lied some more. He is still lying even though his own voice and actions contradict him.

G.L. Parson,

Arlee

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News