Trump lied, didn't lead

So we now learn, through his own spoken words, that very early on President Trump knew this virus was very deadly and easily spread, yet he chose to do little or nothing. Rather than doing his job, taking action to prepare for the epidemic, unifying the country and protecting our people, he hindered the response of the U.S. government.

Had he shown the leadership shown by other world leaders and encouraged us all to follow the advice of epidemiologists and other scientists, Republican governors and many other Trump supporters would have followed suit. Had there been a well-thought-out national plan with state and local leaders all on the same page, the curve would have been flattened sooner. Small businesses could have safely reopened, and we could get back to work sooner. Our economy measured by all economic factors, not just the stock market, would be recovering sooner. We would have fewer doubts and fears about sending our children back to school.