Trump lies

I lived in Montana and my wife and I come back often. We know that people of Montana are both good and smart. We now live in Utah due to our age. We watch Montana politics and wonder why it is not obvious that we need to support a new president versus the one that has helped in very poor management of the COVID virus. He acts as though we are already through the pandemic when it has gotten much worse. He's a bit of liar and you know it. And when he lies people die. People of Montana are strong and smart. Please show me you still are.