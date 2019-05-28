Can anyone doubt that Donald Trump would really like a war with Iran (Persia)?
It really is a shame, but a real guy has to do what a guy has to do.
His doubters are forever questioning his knowledge concerning mundane subjects like: foreign affairs, the environment, minority America, rural America and the poor — unless they are the rich poor?
They sometimes even question his motives! And even his knowledge of the Constitution, and the reasoning behind the 10 Commandments, and that he gently bends the truth for any reason other than for the good of the country.
But: A good front-page war (the more casualties, the better) is just the thing to show once and for all his incredible skills and abilities.
Yes, because of the stressful business of building hotels and golf courses all around the world. And the added pressure of game-show hosting.
It will become quickly obvious to everyone: Trump is as well prepared to lead as any leader in history.
Alex C. Smith,
Missoula