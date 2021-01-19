 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump lost election, truth isn't negotiable

Trump lost election, truth isn't negotiable

{{featured_button_text}}

Racism is not patriotic.

Anti-Semitism is not patriotic.

Wearing a mask during a pandemic is patriotic.

Waving an American flag does not make one a patriot. (Neither does hugging it.)

The Confederate flag is not a symbol of freedom.

Capital punishment is not pro-life.

A free press is not the enemy of the people. A seditious politician is.

Fox News is not "fair and balanced."

Donald Trump is conservative in name only.

Because Trump says it does not make it so!

Truth is not negotiable. There is no such thing as an "alternative fact."

Following and believing a narcissistic, psychopathic, autocratic, pathological liar is not smart.

Holding political power does not make any American above the law.

Fomenting insurrection against the government is a crime.

Sedition is not a Montana value.

Singing the National Anthem while breaking windows and assaulting police at the Capitol is far more disgraceful and disrespectful than kneeling when the anthem is sung at a sporting event.

81,283,098 votes are more than 74,222,958.

306 Electoral College votes are more than 232.

50-plus court decisions and multiple recounts are enough.

Trump lost.

Lawrence Garde,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
1
0
1
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News