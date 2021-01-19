Trump lost election, truth isn't negotiable

Racism is not patriotic.

Anti-Semitism is not patriotic.

Wearing a mask during a pandemic is patriotic.

Waving an American flag does not make one a patriot. (Neither does hugging it.)

The Confederate flag is not a symbol of freedom.

Capital punishment is not pro-life.

A free press is not the enemy of the people. A seditious politician is.

Fox News is not "fair and balanced."

Donald Trump is conservative in name only.

Because Trump says it does not make it so!

Truth is not negotiable. There is no such thing as an "alternative fact."

Following and believing a narcissistic, psychopathic, autocratic, pathological liar is not smart.

Holding political power does not make any American above the law.

Fomenting insurrection against the government is a crime.