As reported in the Washington Post:
Max Bergmann of the Moscow Project points out, "According to Trump himself, campaign staff, and embedded political reporters, the campaign was the Trump show. He was his own strategist and made every decision.” He concludes, “It is simply impossible to believe that when it came to the most important campaign decision of all — whether or not to collude with Russia — Trump wasn’t involved.”
Amen. Impeach. Indict. Imprison. Rinse and repeat.
Cindy Hockenberry,
Missoula