Trump makes decisions using facts, logic

I will attempt to analyze a few topics recently appearing in the letters column.

Regarding Donald Trump, remember now, he is a successful businessman who makes decisions using facts, logic and analysis. Any opponent would be a professional politician making decisions holding a wet finger to the political wind. Choose one.

Next, as for socialism, do an item-by-item analysis to determine that 70% of the Communist Manifesto has been legislated, regulated and administrated into American life.

Finally, Steve Daines' advocacy of Band-Aids for American manufacturing industry will result in nothing more than a well-bandaged corpse. Until NAFTA and GATT are repealed, all of those will remain overseas. Read a thorough lament on this by Pat Buchanan, "The Great Betrayal," and remember that it was our own highly paid politicians who did this to us.

Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.

Frank Novotny,

Victor

