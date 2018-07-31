For the first time in my life I am ashamed and appalled at being an American. When will Republicans show some dignity and character, and stop defending the fascism of the Trump administration?
You will grill and demean an FBI agent who has devoted his life to protecting America over his private texts, yet when the attorney general leads public chants of "lock her up," you are silent.
When did it become normal to assault reporters and to insult and attack anyone that disagrees with you?
Look in the mirror; are you proud or do you see that you are complicit in how ugly, hateful and petty Donald Trump is making America?
Erik Hanson,
Missoula