In reference to the letters from George Corn (July 24) and John Roach (July 20), regarding President Trump’s demand (request) that the other member countries of NATO pay their fair share of their dues (based on their GDP):
They have been very lacking, leaving the U.S. bearing our cost and their cost. Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama were also aware of the other NATO countries' lack of due diligence but “let it ride.”
Thank God President Trump is a person of the strong belief that the U.S. will no longer be taken advantage of by any person, place or country. These NATO countries have now made partial payments of $43 million. Great, but still short of their commitment. At least it is a start toward full payment. Your nescience of the true fact is staggering!
The GDP of these United State of America is almost 47 percent for the second quarter. There are more jobs than people. Workers willing to quit their jobs hit a 17-year high. They are confident that they can find a new job with higher pay. The tally of open positions outnumber the ranks of the unemployed for only the second time in the past two decades.
Phyllis Thompson,
Missoula