In a few days I will be 85. During my entire life, I enjoyed close friendships with many fine Republicans, among them a World War II hero who granted me the privilege to record his story for the Library of Congress. In fact, both my paternal grandparents were Germans born in the Ukraine, living there until adulthood, who were also lifelong Republicans.
Though most are now dead, I sincerely doubt any would ever have been so stupid as today's "Republicans" to not only have elected but continue to support this lying, bragging, selfish fool who occupies the White House.
Wake up, America. Our democracy is at state, as Donald Trump is following Hitler's pattern to make you all fools along with him!
Ron Moser,
Missoula