Trump making voting difficult

President Trump is doing everything he can to make it difficult or impossible for you to vote.
His current scheme includes a campaign to disable the U.S. Postal Service — your local post office. He's afraid of mail-in voting, but he is also making it difficult for many Americans to get critical medicines as well as our regular mail.
Does this sound like “Making America Great” to you?
G.L. Parson,
Arlee
