Trump manipulating the polls

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. The result is an evil man who is psychologically insane and has had the opportunity to work hard to destroy America for four years. He conquered the Republican Party and holds them prisoner to his insanity.
Crazy as he is, he is a master con man, and a notorious liar, and very adept at using distraction techniques and phony conspiracy theories masterfully to fool people. He tricks unsuspecting, incapable media pollsters to incompetently be fooled by having his low-IQ constituent cult followers not admit they are voting for him in order to skew polling results. This is intended to make Democrats complacent, thinking they will win and therefore not needing to get out the vote. Hence, his surprising, upset 2016 victory that stunned the world. Nothing was real, but rather everything was delusional tomfoolery.
So, how can I inform the public and warn them to not be deceived a second time and suffer through four more years of Trump’s pathological lying? I need a lot of help to encourage ordinary folks to become activists and dump Trump. He is deceptive and tricky and is very active in his false pursuits. He would even adopt Democratic positions on issues if it meant he could be elected again. But afterward he would return to his old insane positional lies again.
In Flathead County, Montana, where I live in retirement now, the several daily and weekly newspapers are edited by conservative Republicans who will no longer allow my articles on their censored opinion pages. In this part of the country most everything is political delusion, not much is real. Worse still, complacency rules over activism in the minority Democratic Party. There is one way to overcome this.
The Missoulian newspaper does circulate a small, cost effective, number of their newspapers in Flathead County. They will publish all, without censorship, of peoples’ opinions with distribution for the citizens of Flathead County. They do not cater to only Trump cultists and white supremacists, but to all citizens. It is sound journalism without GOP Trump-worshiping.
You, as one of those citizens, can help yourself by spreading the word about the noble efforts of the Missoulian so they can continue, and grow, their circulation numbers cost effectively. Will you do it? Become an activist. Please. Our local democracy is dependent on it.
Trump cannot go unimpeded voicing his phony, made-up conspiracy theories to unite his small number of cultist, racist, white supremacist constituents with his incredibly, outrageous lies, and steal another election. Russia’s Putin will, once again, aid Trump in these efforts. Beware what you choose to believe. Dig deep for the truth.
Bill Baum,
Whitefish
