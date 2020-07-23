Trump manipulating the polls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. The result is an evil man who is psychologically insane and has had the opportunity to work hard to destroy America for four years. He conquered the Republican Party and holds them prisoner to his insanity.

Crazy as he is, he is a master con man, and a notorious liar, and very adept at using distraction techniques and phony conspiracy theories masterfully to fool people. He tricks unsuspecting, incapable media pollsters to incompetently be fooled by having his low-IQ constituent cult followers not admit they are voting for him in order to skew polling results. This is intended to make Democrats complacent, thinking they will win and therefore not needing to get out the vote. Hence, his surprising, upset 2016 victory that stunned the world. Nothing was real, but rather everything was delusional tomfoolery.