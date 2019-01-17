If Vladimir Putin hired me to undermine the democratic institutions of America, here is what I'd pledge to do:
1. Destabilize and demoralize the U.S. Justice Department, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the court system;
2. Shut down the government and dispirit a million federal workers, subject the country to uncertainty and weaken national defense;
3. Weaken existing laws designed to protect our water, our air and our national heritage;
4. Start trade wars that hurt our nation's producers and weaken our economic strength;
5. Roll back congressional sanctions against Russian billionaires;
6. Ignore the reliable counsel of his own administration about how to conduct foreign affairs;
7. Hire people with little or no experience — and on and on.
Is the president of the United a willing or an unwitting tool of Russia? I've lived through 11 presidential administrations and I've never seen anything that so consistently subverts the democratic ideals of America. When I wake up every morning, the first question I ask is "What did Trump do now?"
He never fails to disappoint.
Ronald Tobias,
Philipsburg