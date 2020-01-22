God’s chosen one, "Jesus Crisis, the Prince of Chaos," is impeached! His disciples, however, the Senate Vice Squad (emphasis on vice), likely will acquit him.
Donald Trump makes an easy target for satirists like me and late-night comics. But I must agree with Greta Thunberg, a young lady wise beyond her years. Thunberg is a Time magazine “Person of the Year.”
Ellen DeGeneres asked her what she would say to Trump if given the opportunity. Thunberg replied, “I don’t see what I could tell him, that he hasn’t already heard. And I think it would be a waste of time, really.”
We can only proclaim the nefarious vice of this bad actor so many times.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Being ignorant is not so much a shame as being unwilling to learn.”
Martin Luther King said, “We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools.”
The only hint of optimism I can see in this tragic comedy, even though ill repute is shed like “water off a duck’s back,” by the Donald, this wounded duck will simulate responsibility and be on his best behavior as the only presidential candidate in history to seek reelection after being impeached.
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee