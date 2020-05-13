Trump mishandling of pandemic cost lives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Donald Trump has gotten away with “shooting someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue.” His incompetent mishandling of this pandemic has killed 80,000-plus, and still you support him. You eagerly throw flowers at him for the “marvelous” economy. All credit to King Trump!

How many millions did he put into your pockets? I got four extra dollars back on my taxes last year. So conversely, shouldn’t you hold him accountable for his epic failure of leadership? Oh, wait! “Obama’s fault!”

I have no family members who’ve gotten sick. But I am out of work, along with 20.5 million others. And you?

Thanks, Donny!

If Trump had done everything possible, instead of ignoring the approaching crisis and downplaying the threat, could at least one less person have died? But Trump did nothing. For three months.

Republicans once valued science. Now, you will renounce your faith in your own creator before you hold Trump responsible for his disasters.

Trump takes no responsibility for anything. He’s the president. “The buck stops here.” That sentiment is for other presidents. Not him. He’ll contentedly continue to do nothing regardless of the death toll. “It will eventually just go away.”