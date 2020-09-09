 Skip to main content
Trump must be voted out

Why do the vast majority of people around the world find the current occupant of the White House so utterly repulsive in every respect? It has absolutely nothing to do with “fake media.” It’s what each one of us see and hear directly from this man on a daily basis. His sole accomplishment after three years in office has been to sow racial hate and discord among us to a degree not seen since Andrew Johnson, immediately following the Civil War 155 years ago. This man’s shocking colossal ignorance, pathological lying and an almost slavish devotion to dictators such as Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince have created a clear and present danger to the entire world. This is a man who would eat his own young to save himself. In November, vote like the lives of your grandchildren depend on it, because they do.

Jim Lockwood, 

Whitefish 

