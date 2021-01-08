When Matt Rosendale cast his vote against accepting the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, even AFTER the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, he showed himself to be a cynical coward who believes voters should not be allowed to choose who governs their country. Senator Romney, a true statesman, was right. It’s time to tell the American people the truth. Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election. It was not stolen from Trump. The election was not rigged. Trump lost. Instead, Rosendale showed his approval of the assault on our democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. By his vote, Rosendale supported sedition. This is a slap in the face of patriotic Montanans. In the meantime, Trump is still extremely dangerous to America as long as he remains in office. How much more American carnage needs to happen? Going forward, Rosendale should support the invocation of the 25th Amendment, or support another House impeachment of Trump. Senator Daines needs to support a Trump conviction of such a House impeachment. Trump needs to be removed from office as soon as possible - before something worse happens.