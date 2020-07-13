Trump needs to step down now

Have we unleashed a monster with want-to-be dictator Trump? In the worst pandemic in the world Trump is actively getting rid of national health insurance and our main source of information of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci. Trump says he wants testing to stop. He refuses to use the Defense Production Act, which would produce needed equipment for front line workers fighting this virus.

He and multi billionaire dummy, Betsy DeVos are threatening to take away funding for public schools if they don't open soon, putting our children and teachers lives at risk, because they are already under funded. Native Americans, Latinos, and black population are extremely vulnerable to the virus.

Trump should have been removed when he was impeached. Instead he was allowed to continue doing immeasurable damage to our nation. Our national security is at risk. Looks like he was complicit with Putin, in the killing of our military men and women. He says he can shoot someone in the street and no one can stop him. Can he really get away with this? He needs to step down. Now.