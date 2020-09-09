Trump not welcome to campaign in MT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I understand Donald Trump will come to Montana to campaign for Senator Daines. I want to discourage that for the following reasons.

Trump's people, out-of-state "rally apostles" and Secret Service are loaded with COVID-19, which they will infect us Montanans with. We are already fighting our best, without federal help, against the pandemic, and cannot afford Trump importing more virus.

We do not need his federal "brown shirt' storm troopers or lawless vigilantes roaming our communities, causing disruption, chaos and lawless harm to our peaceful communities.

Finally, as a taxpayer, I don't want to fund his lawless presidential bragging/lying/lack of ethics or morality for the entire time he speaks at his rallies while here.

Let him praise Daines from a Washington, D.C., press meeting; it will cause less damage to our beautiful state.

Mike O'Lear,

Missoula

