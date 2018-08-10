As a disciple of Christ I must reply to Catherine Card's (Aug. 7) letter, titled "How do Christians justify support for Trump?"
1. He is the president.
2. Unlike the Clintons, he is fulfilling his promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington.
So like Jesus, President Trump has entered the temple and is overturning the tables of the money-changers. Jesus went on to accuse the politicians at the time of turning God's temple into a "den of thieves," gaining their ire, which Jesus knew would lead to his crucifixion a week later.
A favorite movie of mine is one titled "The Blues Brothers" where the boys, now grown men, go back to the orphanage where they grew up and learn the institution is on the verge of collapsing. So they go on a "mission from God," get their band together and go on the road to raise enough money to pay off the orphanage's debts.
I support our mere mortal President Trump because he, like Jesus and the Blues Brothers, is on a "mission from God" to save the United States and the workers, orphans, widows, sick, outcast and the immigrant who dwell here.
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula