Trump only cares about own image

Are you paying attention yet? Do you see abuse of power approaching despotism when one person calls out the military to violently disperse peaceful protesters so he can create a photo op? Who makes every attempt to negate the press (claims of fake news, hurling insults at reporters instead of answering their questions), and responds to anybody who disagrees with him by insulting, calling them names and/or firing them?

This is a person who doesn’t read, doesn’t listen to advice, displays ignorance of the Constitution, and whose speech and actions expose lack of empathy, compassion or intellect. An extreme narcissist, Donald Trump is concerned exclusively with his own image.

Comparisons to Hitler are not new, but Bill Moyers’ well-researched examination of parallels between Trump and the rise of Hitler and Mussolini is frighteningly persuasive: the threat to Democracy is real. See BillMoyers.com for his article, “We Hold This Truth to be Self-evident: It’s Happening Before our Very Eyes.”

What to do? Share the article. Support efforts to secure fair voting practices, candidates who oppose Trump and legislation that curbs presidential abuses of power. Stay informed.

Ethel MacDonald,

Missoula

