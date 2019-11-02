Elijah Cummings, U.S. Representative from Baltimore, Maryland, was recently put to rest at age 68. He was by all accounts an honorable and patriotic American who reached across the aisle many times in his years.
Who was not in attendance to the service was of course Donald Trump. Unlike other funerals, I believe he was invited to this one.
Trump is only acting as the president of only the 35% (if it is still that high) who manage somehow to support him. Like most of his cabinet, he is only acting. We elect a president to represent all 327 million United States residents, not only 114 million of us.
As I heard foreign security expert David Rothkopf explain on a podcast, Trump is a betrayer of United States trust in his serial commitment to Russian and Trump family interests.
Trump’s absence from Cummings funeral is only another glaring example of his lack of fulfillment of the country, in line with the Constitution and his "job description" to represent us all.
Finally, I do not like to write about this man, even negatively, as it only puts him in our attention, something only helps that feed the beast.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula