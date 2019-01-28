Jeff Hughes, your (Jan. 14) letter was well written; however, short on factual information.
The central source of illegal fentanyl is sourced, primarily, to China and is trafficked through sea ports. The top five countries trafficking heroin to the U.S. are Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Albania and Turkey.
The wall is a scam. Speaking with border law enforcement officers, I have learned they have made it clear that more personnel and better technology is needed, not a wall. By the way, the only barrier at Yuma is a chain link fence.
The two murders you spoke of are far overshadowed by the hundreds of people murdered, in the same period, by white mass murderers. We are in more danger from mentally compromised individuals than any undocumented person.
Rather than a vanity wall for a despot, we need a jail cell for Donald Trump. His suppression of information concerning his private meetings with Vladimir Putin, his weekly telephone calls to Putin on his private unsecured telephone, and his shameful acquiescence to Putin in Helsinki are treasonous behavior.
But you are correct about our country being in danger — from the racist, traitorous liar in chief.
Cheryl Sage,
Florence