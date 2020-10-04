Trump packing court with right-wing justices

Donald Trump's pick to be a lifetime justice on the U.S. Supreme Court will do Trump's bidding and remove health care from millions of Americans. This, in the middle of a pandemic, with people sick and dying, more people than any other country in the world.

Trump has admitted to downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus, has manipulated the Centers for Disease Control and muzzled the disease specialists. Trump and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell have packed the court with right-wing justices who will take away a woman's right to choose, voters' rights, and above all, take away health care for millions of Americans, including those with pre-existing conditions. His naive followers waving Trump flags will not be exempt from sickness with no health care.

Around the world most civilized countries have free health care for their citizens. Even Cuba, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Mexico and Canada, to name a few. Trump, who hasn't paid taxes in years to support our economy, is taking away the health care from our citizens. And next on the chopping block: Medicare and Medicaid.

This sociopath is gutting our country and putting our security in serious jeopardy. He shouldn't even be in the running for president.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

