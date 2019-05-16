The Trump administration is finalizing regulations to dramatically weaken the Endangered Species Act, which could bring an end to the law that has kept some of our most iconic species from disappearing. Since becoming law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including the bald eagle, as well as grizzly bears and the gray wolf. The ESA is a law with a 99% success record.
But the Trump Extinction Plan weakens endangered species protections by making it harder to protect species listed as threatened, delaying lifesaving action until a species' population is so small it may be impossible to save. These new rules also exempt climate change from key parts of the law, making it more difficult to protect the species like the wolverine and others that are impacted by the effects of climate change.
Finally, the new rules make it easier for companies to build roads and industrial projects in areas of critical habitat that are essential to imperiled species’ survival.
Please contact U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and urge them to overturn the Trump endangered species rules. We owe it to future generations of Montanans to protect fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction. Thank you.
Maureen Edwards,
Polson