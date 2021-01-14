Trump planted seeds for tragedy long ago

Dear Senator Daines:

Many will probably be applauding you for having character/integrity with your statement, made after a Donald Trump-instigated mob assaulted and desecrated the U.S. Capitol, that you were withdrawing your objections to electoral votes from some swing states. I won’t be one of them.

Your late attempt to exit the Cruz and Hawley club, and thereby avoid the moniker of Seditionist Steve, is going to have trouble gaining traction. All your previous rhetoric supporting preposterous and debunked claims of a stolen election are going to get in the way of cleansing yourself from the stench and slime of the insurrectionist-in-chief. Sorry, Steve-O; you don’t get to keep flicking lit matches at a fuse and then express shock and dismay when the dynamite goes off.

The seeds for the tragedy of Jan. 6 were planted almost five years ago when candidate Trump declared he wouldn’t necessarily support the eventual Republican nominee — unless it was himself. You knew him to be a malignant narcissist, but gaining power was more important than decency and building a bulwark against the rot. To paraphrase from an old popular song, “You knew damn well (he) was a snake before you took (him) in”.

Gene Schmitz,

Missoula

