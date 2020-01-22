President Trump's mental disorder, narcissism, is a very insidious mental condition and danger to the world. Especially in a democracy, presidential leadership requires clear thinking and putting the good of the nation ahead of personal power, pride and self image concerns.
Donald Trump's narcissistic impulses cause him to fail totally in meeting these leadership characteristics. No matter what the issue, Trump's image stands "front and center" with him and any hint of criticism elicits anger and attack.
Donald Trump acts out of impulse. This is becoming more dangerous to our nation and world with each passing day. We don't hear much discussion on his mental disorder, narcissism. There is much discussion of his lack of leadership, but little or none on the root cause.
I believe this mental disorder should be talked about so that the American public can see and realize what is behind Trump's behavior. When a person is ill and unable to perform normally in their lives, they deserve compassion and understanding. Then clear and helpful action can and should be taken.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula