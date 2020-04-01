Trump receives special award

Trump receives special award

{{featured_button_text}}

Genuine Fake News. Dissociated Press, March 32 — Con men, grifters and narcissists met in Las Vegas last night at the annual convention of the American Association of White-Collar Thieves. They acclaimed Donald Trump as "Long-Con Man of the Year."

Assisted by a teleprompter, a ghostwriter and literate aides in a phalanx, Trump delivered his rambling award address incoherently. Apparently, it dealt with his forthcoming book, “The Art of the Steal.” Highlights included his defunct charitable foundation, discredited Trump University and hotelier’s revenues from certain foreign guests in Washington, D.C.

“Overcharging armed Secret Service agents for golf cart rentals and hotel rooms in Mar-a-Largo was a breathtaking score,” the AAWCT president said in conferring the dishonor.

Richard Friary,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

CDC admits PCR test is useless

In my letter to the editor dated March 20, I laid out the reasons why no one should trust the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to diagnose AIDS…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News