Trump receives special award

Genuine Fake News. Dissociated Press, March 32 — Con men, grifters and narcissists met in Las Vegas last night at the annual convention of the American Association of White-Collar Thieves. They acclaimed Donald Trump as "Long-Con Man of the Year."

Assisted by a teleprompter, a ghostwriter and literate aides in a phalanx, Trump delivered his rambling award address incoherently. Apparently, it dealt with his forthcoming book, “The Art of the Steal.” Highlights included his defunct charitable foundation, discredited Trump University and hotelier’s revenues from certain foreign guests in Washington, D.C.

“Overcharging armed Secret Service agents for golf cart rentals and hotel rooms in Mar-a-Largo was a breathtaking score,” the AAWCT president said in conferring the dishonor.

Richard Friary,

Florence

