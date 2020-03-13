Trump rejects 'politics as usual'

This is in response to Bob McClellan's letter (March 5).

First, no doctor has pronounced Donald Trump as having a mental disability. That would be your opinion. People who voted for Trump don't all like his tweets, name calling, etc., but do like the fact that he is not a politician but rather a pragmatist and businessman. He is focused on problem-solving and getting things done. Everyone has good and bad in what they do and say.

Secondly, you, along with many people of all parties, including some congressmen, have misstated the form of government of our country. Say the pledge to our nation's flag and you will find that we live in a republic rather than a democracy, or if you prefer, a democratic republic.

Thirdly, it's not Trump supporters who are the greatest threat to this country, but rather people of all parties who are ignorant or ill-informed of the issues facing our country.