Trump, Republicans acting like petulant children

While I was quite happy with the national election results, and less so with our state results, I believe strongly that no matter the party, the job of every public servant is to do just that — serve the public welfare. Not just their party, not just their monied donors, not just their race, gender, ethnicity or religion, but all the people they purport to represent.
And so, I accept that the Montana candidates for whom I voted did not win.
What I can’t accept is a governor-elect and returning senator not admitting that Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20, 2021 as the 46th president of the United States. These two men know better. They know there is no hope for Donald Trump to overturn the will of the people. Yet they persist in supporting his ridiculous conspiracy theories that have absolutely no factual basis, and by not speaking out, they are going along with Trump’s attempt to foment a civil war, and they are delaying long needed actions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s tactics are the adult version of a 3-year-old’s temper tantrum, and are not a good look on adult men who say they want to lead us.
I also cannot accept a largely Republican legislature that has so little concern for Montana citizens who are getting sick and dying every day from the coronavirus, and stretching our health care resources to the breaking point, that they cavalierly go without masks and forego social distancing. They are not exercising their rights, they are wantonly and selfishly creating super-spreader events and acting like petulant children, despite the fact that COVID-19 exists in every single county they represent. They are showing a decided lack of leadership, and setting a terrible example. They are also doing no favors for the incoming governor, a member of their party, who will have to take over trying to clean up the mess we are in because people like them persist in gathering without masks.
We have incredible power as individuals to control the pandemic, rebuild our economy and keep our kids in school. If people are serious about wanting schools and businesses open, all they have to do is mask up, social distance, stay out of crowds. It’s that simple.
Marsha Katz,
Missoula
